BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – A new satellite photo of the Syrian military’s S-300 system revealed that it is currently combat ready.

In a photo posted on the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, the S-300 system can be seen combat ready, despite previous reports alleging that Syria was not using it.

“A commercial spacecraft was able to capture in the images the deployment area of ​​the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in Syria. Satellite images appeared for the first time in six months, and, notably, they were taken after a number of countries criticized the Russian air defense systems, saying that Russian-made systems were completely removed from Syria,” the publication said.

According to the publication, “the S-300 air defense launchers are still in a combat position, obviously ready to immediately repel air strikes within their radius of destruction. Among other things, experts pay attention to the fact that the S-300 deployment area is fully equipped, which indicates that the S-300 will continue to be here for a long time.”

It is not clear how long this S-300 unit has been deployed in this part of the country, but it does confirm that the Syrian Armed Forces are still actively using this Russian-made air defense system.

Much of the criticism regarding the S-300 system has come from Chinese publications, who argue that Syria has been more successful using their radar units than Russia’s.

Despite the arguments about which country’s equipment works better, the Syrian military has maintained that they use both for maximum protection of their airspace.

