BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – A new satellite photo of the Syrian military’s S-300 system revealed that it is currently combat ready.
In a photo posted on the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, the S-300 system can be seen combat ready, despite previous reports alleging that Syria was not using it.
“A commercial spacecraft was able to capture in the images the deployment area of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in Syria. Satellite images appeared for the first time in six months, and, notably, they were taken after a number of countries criticized the Russian air defense systems, saying that Russian-made systems were completely removed from Syria,” the publication said.
According to the publication, “the S-300 air defense launchers are still in a combat position, obviously ready to immediately repel air strikes within their radius of destruction. Among other things, experts pay attention to the fact that the S-300 deployment area is fully equipped, which indicates that the S-300 will continue to be here for a long time.”
It is not clear how long this S-300 unit has been deployed in this part of the country, but it does confirm that the Syrian Armed Forces are still actively using this Russian-made air defense system.
Much of the criticism regarding the S-300 system has come from Chinese publications, who argue that Syria has been more successful using their radar units than Russia’s.
Despite the arguments about which country’s equipment works better, the Syrian military has maintained that they use both for maximum protection of their airspace.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.