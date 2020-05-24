BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – A satellite image shared on the social media platform, Twitter, this past weekend showed the location of the Turkish military’s air defense system inside Syria.

Based on the satellite image, the Turkish military’s air defense system has been deployed to the town of Al-Mastoumah, which is located just south of Idlib city.

Al-Mastoumah is not only located near the administrative capital of the Idlib Governorate, but its also strategically located along the Idlib-Latakia Highway (M-4 Highway).

The location is also located near the city of Ariha, which is expected to be a target for the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), should they resume their offensive in the Idlib Governorate.

With its location so close to the Syrian Army’s front-lines, it is highly likely that the latter’s air force will be unable to launch any strikes deep into the Idlib region.

2020-05-24 21:34