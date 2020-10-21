BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – A satellite image captured earlier this year revealed the presence of several Russian-made MiG-29 jets at an airbase in Armenia.

According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, a satellite image revealed the presence of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets that are believed to be part of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

“The Russian Aerospace Forces transferred at least 13 MiG-29 fighters to the territory of Armenia, as seen by satellite images of the Erebuni military airbase,” Avia.Pro reported.

“We are talking specifically about Russian combat aircraft, since officially the MiG-29 fighters are not in service with the Armenian Air Force,” they continued.



As shown in the satellite image provided by Avia.Pro, there are not only 13 MiG-29 jets, but also several helicopters, which the publication says likely belong to the Russian Air Force.

It should be noted that while Russia and Armenia currently have a defense pact, Moscow has refrained from getting militarily involved in the Karabakh conflict due to their relations with Azerbaijan.