BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – A satellite image shared by the publication Avia.Pro this week showed two Russian Su-57 jets parked at a Syrian airbase.
“Several hours ago, Syrian military experts published information from the Syrian Military Capabilities community that two new Russian fifth-generation Su-57 fighters had been spotted near the hangars. It is reported that earlier these aircraft were not seen either on the territory of Russia or on the territory of Syria, which may mean that the Russian military is carrying out the last test run of two new combat serial aircraft,” Avia.Pro said.
According to the Russian publication, the satellite image taken of the aircraft was dated on June 27, 2020, which means it would be relatively new.
It should be noted that the Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the matter, nor do they release information about the deployment of aircraft they are testing.
In the past, the Russian Ministry of Defense has commented on reports of the Su-57’s presence in Syria and each time, they have denied these claims.
However, the Russian Air Force has tested these aircraft in Syria and it would not be out of the norm for them to test these jets before introducing them into the military.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.