BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – A satellite image shared by the publication Avia.Pro this week showed two Russian Su-57 jets parked at a Syrian airbase.

“Several hours ago, Syrian military experts published information from the Syrian Military Capabilities community that two new Russian fifth-generation Su-57 fighters had been spotted near the hangars. It is reported that earlier these aircraft were not seen either on the territory of Russia or on the territory of Syria, which may mean that the Russian military is carrying out the last test run of two new combat serial aircraft,” Avia.Pro said.

According to the Russian publication, the satellite image taken of the aircraft was dated on June 27, 2020, which means it would be relatively new.

It should be noted that the Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the matter, nor do they release information about the deployment of aircraft they are testing.

In the past, the Russian Ministry of Defense has commented on reports of the Su-57’s presence in Syria and each time, they have denied these claims.

However, the Russian Air Force has tested these aircraft in Syria and it would not be out of the norm for them to test these jets before introducing them into the military.

