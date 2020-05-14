BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The head of the Kata’eb Party, Samy Gemayel, criticized the Lebanese government this for their role in the ongoing financial crisis.

Gemayel said at a news conference on Thursday, as quoted by Al-Joumhouria: “We are with the tragedy of the people and with the young people of Lebanon and this tragedy has already warned us in previous years.”

He pointed out that “the worst and most dangerous of the social tragedy experienced by the Lebanese is ambiguity with everything related to the future.”

Gemayel considered that “the political cartel has brought us to what we have reached and there is a trusteeship over the government from this cartel, and this is evidence that the government’s decision is outside it.”

The head of the Kataeb stressed that “the trusteeship of Hezbollah will lose its independence and its ability to save Lebanon and international support of the required size will not be achieved by doing this trusteeship.”

He continued: “How do you speak of judicial reform and the fight against corruption if you are unable to agree on judicial formations?”

He said that “there is hesitation and contradiction in the performance of the government due to the influence of the guardianship of Hezbollah, as well as the lack of vision and misjudgment of the stage.”

He pointed out that “a mathematical plan was developed without taking into account the social dimensions and without studies of measures and procedures.”

Gemayel added, “we have a problem of trust with this government and this authority, and the basis for promoting the economy is confidence that is missing.”

Advertisements