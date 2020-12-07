BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 P.M.) – The head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, threatened on Sunday, to resort to the International Criminal Court to uncover the circumstances of the Beirut port explosion.

During his meeting with people from the town of Niha (Beqa’a Governorate), Geagea said, as reported by the National News Agency (NNA):

“The criminal investigation has finally taken its right path and we will follow it step by step to the end,” stressing that “if the local investigation into the crime of the port explosion does not lead to clear, real and convincing results, we will try with all our strength by going to the International Criminal Court to uncover the truth and the circumstances of this crime.

He said hat “just as the people of Niha were resistance fighters in times of war, so they are today resistance fighters in days of peace, clinging to their land and their homeland,” explaining that “despite the very difficult and difficult conditions in which we live today, the bitter and harsh conditions, we will spare no effort and will continue our struggle until the end, to bring the country and its people out of the state in which they are now, to a place of free and decent living and state sovereignty.

Geagea concluded his speech by saying:

“We will remain with your side, as well as with all our people in the various Lebanese regions, insofar as God has given us capabilities and capabilities to overcome this difficult stage.”

On August 4, a massive explosion destroyed the Beirut port and part of central Beirut, killing at least 190 people. The port blast was a result of 2,750 tons of high explosive ammonium nitrate, which was left at the site for a number of years.