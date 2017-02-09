Hardline militants of Jund al-Aqsa group took over a rebel-held town in the northern countryside of Hama province following fierce clashes with rival rebel groups.
Local sources confirmed that Jund al-Aqsa militants stormed position held by Ajnad al-Sham and Al-Ghuraba’a Brigades in Kafr Zita, seized huge quantities of munitions and vehicles and took nearly 100 fighters as prisoners.
The ultraconservative group – which was a close ally of ISIS – also attacked the FSA-affiliated Central Division outposts in Hamamiyat, Halfaya and Taybat al-Imam; areas acting as turbulent frontlines with the Syrian Army forces.
With 17 villages and towns stretching from southern Idlib to northern Hama countryside, Jund al-Aqsa prepares to set up its own Islamic emirate, to counter those established by ISIS and Jabhet al-Nusra.
Proves that even semi moderate groups were the wrong horse to bet on.
True
Muchos de estos llamados moderados pasaran a formar parte de ISIS, siempre ha sido así, Jund Al-Aqsa a sido su antiguo aliado de Al-Nusra… Su enemigo de ISIS es Al-Qaeda, el antiguo Al-Nusra, ahora formaron una coalición llamado Tahrir al Sham.