Hardline militants of Jund al-Aqsa group took over a rebel-held town in the northern countryside of Hama province following fierce clashes with rival rebel groups.

Local sources confirmed that Jund al-Aqsa militants stormed position held by Ajnad al-Sham and Al-Ghuraba’a Brigades in Kafr Zita, seized huge quantities of munitions and vehicles and took nearly 100 fighters as prisoners.

The ultraconservative group – which was a close ally of ISIS – also attacked the FSA-affiliated Central Division outposts in Hamamiyat, Halfaya and Taybat al-Imam; areas acting as turbulent frontlines with the Syrian Army forces.

With 17 villages and towns stretching from southern Idlib to northern Hama countryside, Jund al-Aqsa prepares to set up its own Islamic emirate, to counter those established by ISIS and Jabhet al-Nusra.

