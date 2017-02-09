Hardline militants of Jund al-Aqsa group took over a rebel-held town in the northern countryside of Hama province following fierce clashes with rival rebel groups.

Local sources confirmed that Jund al-Aqsa militants stormed position held by Ajnad al-Sham and Al-Ghuraba’a Brigades in Kafr Zita, seized huge quantities of munitions and vehicles and took nearly 100 fighters as prisoners.

The ultraconservative group – which was a close ally of ISIS – also attacked the FSA-affiliated Central Division outposts in Hamamiyat, Halfaya and Taybat al-Imam; areas acting as turbulent frontlines with the Syrian Army forces.

With 17 villages and towns stretching from southern Idlib to northern Hama countryside, Jund al-Aqsa prepares to set up its own Islamic emirate, to counter  those established by ISIS and Jabhet al-Nusra.

3 Comments on "Salafist jihadists overrun FSA in northern Syria as rebel infighting intensifies"

Stern Daler
Proves that even semi moderate groups were the wrong horse to bet on.

09/02/2017 16:10
Rome SPQR
Rome SPQR
True

09/02/2017 21:48
Nestor Arapa
Muchos de estos llamados moderados pasaran a formar parte de ISIS, siempre ha sido así, Jund Al-Aqsa a sido su antiguo aliado de Al-Nusra… Su enemigo de ISIS es Al-Qaeda, el antiguo Al-Nusra, ahora formaron una coalición llamado Tahrir al Sham.

09/02/2017 21:52
