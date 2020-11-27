BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army, affiliated with the Polisario Front, continued its attacks on the bases and centers of the Moroccan army near the border security fence.
The An-Nahar newspaper quoted an Algerian statement to the Ministry of Desert Defense as saying that several sites were targeted by the Sahrawi forces, including several areas behind the border fence.
The statement continued, “Today, Thursday, the bombing targeted the Moroccan soldiers’ bases in the Fudra al-Ish area in the Hawza sector and the Amkli Azglama area in the Amgala sector, as well as the Azmul Umm Khamla area in the Um Adriev sector and the Mahbas sector.”
The statement claimed that this attack inflicted considerable losses on the Moroccan forces in lives and equipment along the Moroccan wall that divides Western Sahara.
The leaders of the Moroccan political parties had announced their intention to go to Guerguerat in Western Sahara to support the army’s efforts in responding to the Polisario Front.
The Moroccan Ministry of Defense has not responded to these claims from the Polisario Front.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.