BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army, affiliated with the Polisario Front, continued its attacks on the bases and centers of the Moroccan army near the border security fence.

The An-Nahar newspaper quoted an Algerian statement to the Ministry of Desert Defense as saying that several sites were targeted by the Sahrawi forces, including several areas behind the border fence.

The statement continued, “Today, Thursday, the bombing targeted the Moroccan soldiers’ bases in the Fudra al-Ish area in the Hawza sector and the Amkli Azglama area in the Amgala sector, as well as the Azmul Umm Khamla area in the Um Adriev sector and the Mahbas sector.”

The statement claimed that this attack inflicted considerable losses on the Moroccan forces in lives and equipment along the Moroccan wall that divides Western Sahara.

The leaders of the Moroccan political parties had announced their intention to go to Guerguerat in Western Sahara to support the army’s efforts in responding to the Polisario Front.

The Moroccan Ministry of Defense has not responded to these claims from the Polisario Front.