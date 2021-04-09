BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – On Friday, Raghad Saddam Hussein, daughter of the former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, sent a message to Iraq, on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the fall of Baghdad, in which she spoke about deception and spies.

She said in a statement published on her official account on Twitter: “Dear Iraqis, glories … 18 years ago, the Alliance of Evil violated the sanctity of our beautiful capital, Baghdad … Under a torrent of lies and accusations, they destroyed everything that was beautiful and terrified children and shed blood all over Iraq. ”

She continued: “Their spies deceived them (and they are the most powerful country !!) and made them understand that they would receive their legions with flowers and songs, but you brave Iraqis taught them the harshest lessons, that nations do not sell them to their honorable sons.”

Hussein added: “The enemy taught you a lesson in the sacred defense of your homeland, your reaction was faster. What everyone expected, the Alliance of Evil handed Iraq in response to all that, to Iran as a free gift. ”

The war on Iraq began on March 19, 2003, and days later, on the morning of April 9, 2003, American forces arrived and entered the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

