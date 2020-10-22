BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – On Thursday, the President of the Lebanese Republic, Michel Aoun, will invite the former Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, to form a new government after he obtained the votes of 64 members of the Lebanese Parliament.
The most prominent of the parliamentary blocs that named Hariri to form the government were the Development and Liberation bloc, Social Nationalism, the National Bloc, The Future Movement, the Independent Center Bloc and the Democratic Meeting bloc led by Walid Jumblatt.
MP Teymour Jumblatt said on behalf of the Democratic Meeting bloc, “it is an attempt to save what is left of the country. We decided to name Saad Hariri to form the government.”
As for the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, no one was named to form the government, and a member of the bloc, MP Muhammad Raad, said that “the bloc will not name anyone to form the government publicly. We contribute to maintaining a positive atmosphere that broadens the required understanding.”
On the other hand, the Strong Lebanon bloc led by Gebran Bassil, the Strong Republic led by Samir Geagea, the Consultative Meeting and the Mountain Guarantee bloc announced that they would not name anyone to form the new government.
The head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, said on behalf of the Strong Lebanon bloc that the movement is with a government of specialists with its president and ministers.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.