BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – On Thursday, the President of the Lebanese Republic, Michel Aoun, will invite the former Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, to form a new government after he obtained the votes of 64 members of the Lebanese Parliament.

The most prominent of the parliamentary blocs that named Hariri to form the government were the Development and Liberation bloc, Social Nationalism, the National Bloc, The Future Movement, the Independent Center Bloc and the Democratic Meeting bloc led by Walid Jumblatt.

MP Teymour Jumblatt said on behalf of the Democratic Meeting bloc, “it is an attempt to save what is left of the country. We decided to name Saad Hariri to form the government.”

As for the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, no one was named to form the government, and a member of the bloc, MP Muhammad Raad, said that “the bloc will not name anyone to form the government publicly. We contribute to maintaining a positive atmosphere that broadens the required understanding.”

On the other hand, the Strong Lebanon bloc led by Gebran Bassil, the Strong Republic led by Samir Geagea, the Consultative Meeting and the Mountain Guarantee bloc announced that they would not name anyone to form the new government.

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, said on behalf of the Strong Lebanon bloc that the movement is with a government of specialists with its president and ministers.