BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – Commenting on the decision of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Tuesday, that “we accept the court’s ruling and we want justice to be done and there is no compromise with blood.”

Hariri said, “There is no waiver of the right of the Lebanese to truth and justice regarding the explosion at the Beirut port. The time for the use of the crime politically is over, and this is my message and the message of the court.”

Hariri demanded that all facts be revealed about the explosion atthe Beirut port and said, “We will not make any sacrifices after today, and we will not rest until the punishment is carried out.”

Hariri also emphasized that the goal of the assassination of his father in 2005 was to change the face of Lebanon.

He added, “No one can expect other sacrifices from us. Hezbollah must make sacrifices now, and it has become clear that the perpetrators from its ranks believe that retribution will not be carried out on them, and we say we will not settle until the punishment is carried out.”

On Tuesday, the judges of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon condemned the main suspect in the 2005 bombing, which claimed the life of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

Judge David Re, reading a summary of the verdict, which contained 2,600 pages, said that Salim Jamil Ayyash was convicted of murder and committed a terrorist act in connection with the killing of Hariri and 21 others, according to Reuters.