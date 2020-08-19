BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – Commenting on the decision of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Tuesday, that “we accept the court’s ruling and we want justice to be done and there is no compromise with blood.”
Hariri said, “There is no waiver of the right of the Lebanese to truth and justice regarding the explosion at the Beirut port. The time for the use of the crime politically is over, and this is my message and the message of the court.”
Hariri demanded that all facts be revealed about the explosion atthe Beirut port and said, “We will not make any sacrifices after today, and we will not rest until the punishment is carried out.”
Hariri also emphasized that the goal of the assassination of his father in 2005 was to change the face of Lebanon.
He added, “No one can expect other sacrifices from us. Hezbollah must make sacrifices now, and it has become clear that the perpetrators from its ranks believe that retribution will not be carried out on them, and we say we will not settle until the punishment is carried out.”
On Tuesday, the judges of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon condemned the main suspect in the 2005 bombing, which claimed the life of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.
Judge David Re, reading a summary of the verdict, which contained 2,600 pages, said that Salim Jamil Ayyash was convicted of murder and committed a terrorist act in connection with the killing of Hariri and 21 others, according to Reuters.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.