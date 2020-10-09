BEIRUT, LEBANON (9;20 A.M.) – Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced on Thursday that he is a possible candidate to head a new government to stem the economic collapse in Lebanon after the massive explosion at the Beirut port.
Hariri told Lebanon’s MTV News, “I am definitely a candidate … Saad Hariri will not close the door to the only hope that Lebanon has to stop this collapse.”
He added, “I am ready to conduct a round of political contacts during this week if all political parties still agree on the program” that was discussed with Macron.
Next Thursday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun will hold parliamentary consultations to appoint a new prime minister.
The Hariri government resigned under pressure last fall after the outbreak of mass protests calling for the reform of a political class accused of corruption and incompetence.
The government that followed it, headed by Hassan Diab, also resigned after the huge explosion in Beirut.
