BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The head of the Lebanese caretaker government, Saad Hariri, announced that he will not be a candidate to form the next government, stressing his refusal to postpone the parliamentary consultations again.
Hariri tweeted on Wednesday, “when it became clear to me that despite my categorical commitment to forming a government of specialists, the positions that have emerged in the past few days on the issue of my nomination are non-interchangeable positions. I announce that I will not be a candidate to form the next government.”
Hariri said that he is “going tomorrow to participate in parliamentary consultations on this basis, with my insistence that it not be postponed under any pretext.”
He added, “since I submitted my resignation 50 days ago in response to the cry of the Lebanese men and Lebanese women, I have strived to reach their demands with a government of specialists that I saw as the only ones capable of dealing with the serious social and economic crisis facing our country.”
Since October 17, Lebanon has witnessed ongoing large-scale popular protests calling for early elections and the abolition of the sectarian quota system in politics, which led to the resignation of the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.