BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The head of the Lebanese caretaker government, Saad Hariri, announced that he will not be a candidate to form the next government, stressing his refusal to postpone the parliamentary consultations again.

Hariri tweeted on Wednesday, “when it became clear to me that despite my categorical commitment to forming a government of specialists, the positions that have emerged in the past few days on the issue of my nomination are non-interchangeable positions. I announce that I will not be a candidate to form the next government.”

Hariri said that he is “going tomorrow to participate in parliamentary consultations on this basis, with my insistence that it not be postponed under any pretext.”

He added, “since I submitted my resignation 50 days ago in response to the cry of the Lebanese men and Lebanese women, I have strived to reach their demands with a government of specialists that I saw as the only ones capable of dealing with the serious social and economic crisis facing our country.”

Since October 17, Lebanon has witnessed ongoing large-scale popular protests calling for early elections and the abolition of the sectarian quota system in politics, which led to the resignation of the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

