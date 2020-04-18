BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Major General Saad Masoud al-Gaddafi, the commander of the personal security of the former President Mu’ammarl-Gaddafi, died in his cell on Saturday after nine years in prison, despite a decision to release him last February.

According to the Libya 24 channel, Saad Gaddafi died today in his prison, despite a verdict issued for his release in 2017 and the confirmation of the verdict last February.

In May 2017, Major General Saad Masoud Al-Gaddafi obtained a verdict of innocence, according to the charges attributed to him, on the basis of which he was arrested in August 2011.

Gaddafi held several security positions, the most important of which is the commander of the guard force of the late leader, and the commander of the Army Resilience Brigade, but he became famous in athletics when he was president of the Al-Itihad club for several years.

