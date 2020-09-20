BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force’s Tu-160 aircraft set a new world record for flight range, the Tass News Agency reported on Sunday.

The initial announcement was reportedly made on Saturday, September 19th, by the commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS), Sergei Kobylash.

“Today, two long-range aviation crews have set a new record for the range and duration of flight on the Tu-160 supersonic strategic missile carriers,” the general said.

According to him, the pilots covered more than 20,000 kilometers and were in the air for more than 25 hours. Nobody has flown on airplanes of this class longer, Kobylash added.

The previous record for flight range was set in 2010, also on the Tu-160. Then the pilots spent 24 hours and 24 minutes in the air.

Earlier in September it was reported in the American edition of Aviation Week & Space Technology that the Tu-160 is the most dangerous Russian military aircraft.

At the same time, it was noted that the modernization carried out by Russia will further enhance the combat capabilities of the bomber.