Two Russian missile carriers Tu-160 flew over the Barents and the Norwegian Seas, as well as the Atlantic Ocean, escorted by Royal Norwegian Air Force planes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
“Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 performed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents, the Norwegian Seas and the Atlantic Ocean … At certain stages of the route, Russian aircraft were escorted by MiG-31 of the Russian Navy, as well as F-16 fighters of the Royal Norwegian Air Force,” the statement says.
The flight lasted about 10 hours, the ministry said.
“All flights of aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace,” it said.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.