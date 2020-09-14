Two Russian missile carriers Tu-160 flew over the Barents and the Norwegian Seas, as well as the Atlantic Ocean, escorted by Royal Norwegian Air Force planes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

“Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 performed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents, the Norwegian Seas and the Atlantic Ocean … At certain stages of the route, Russian aircraft were escorted by MiG-31 of the Russian Navy, as well as F-16 fighters of the Royal Norwegian Air Force,” the statement says.

The flight lasted about 10 hours, the ministry said.

“All flights of aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace,” it said.

Source: Sputnik