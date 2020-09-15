Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled on Tuesday to intercept a US Air Force patrol plane over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry’s National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said.
“On September 15, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea,” the statement says.
In order to identify an air target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the Western Military District’s air defense forces was scrambled.
“The crew of the Russian fighter approached the aerial object at a safe distance and identified it as a US Navy patrol aircraft P-8A Poseidon and escorted it over the Baltic Sea,” the statement says.
After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the airfield. The entire flight of Russian fighter Su-27 was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.
No violations of the Russian state border by the US plane were allowed, the NDCC added.
Source: Sputnik
