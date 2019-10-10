BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Russian Federation’s S-500 Prometheus is supposed to adopt a unique system after completing all necessary tests, which will pose a serious threat to the U.S.’ missile supremacy, a Chinese publication said this week. According to Chinese journalists from the publication Soho, as reported by the Sputnik News Agency, this system will play an important role in the geopolitical consensus in the future.

“The S-500 system has complex variations to intercept all types of air targets. It is able to find and destroy up to 10 targets faster than the ballistic missiles that fly at speeds of up to 7 km/sec. With these capabilities, the S-500 will greatly bypass the American Patriot Systems,” the Chinese publication claimed.

The advantages of the S-500 include its ability to intercept aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles as well as satellites orbiting it. According to experts, the latest Russian air defense systems has no serious competitors in the world.

According to the Soho article, “If Russian S-500 missile systems are deployed in the Middle East, this would be the biggest nightmare for the United States .”

“The emergence of the S-500 systems in the Russian military will further reinforce U.S.’ need to improve their own air defenses. Moscow will have an advantage over its opponents for many years to come,” the Sputnik News Agency’s Arabic-language version said in a new article.

The Russian military is scheduled to begin receiving these systems in 2020.

jar
Guest
jar
God bless Russia.

2019-10-10 14:31
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
God doesn’t exists!
comment image

2019-10-10 20:03
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
These Chinese idiots seem to forget that Patriot is a pretty short ranged system :
PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE compare to Pantsir’s 57E6 and 57E6M-E.
160km ranged PAC-2 and PAAC-4 compare to S-300/350/400’s 9M96 (120km)

2019-10-10 14:02
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
THAAD or RIM-174 ERAM compare to S-300/400’s 48N6 (all 240km) while… RIM-161D block IA/B (900km) and block IIA (2500km) totally outgun S-400/500’s 40N6 (400km/600km as exoatmospheric)…

2019-10-10 14:07
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
If a S-400 battery can go after 10 targets, unfortunately, 11 or more will go after the battery, case closed, USA can afford.

2019-10-10 14:12
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
The altitude of S-500’s targets can be as high as 180-200km. Well, it’s for satellites close to their end of life! 180-200 km is really in the lower of LEO which is up to 2000km orbit.

2019-10-10 14:18
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
In parallel, Israeli Arrow-3 also ranges 2,400km and its 1st combat performance was… Intercepting a Syrian S-200 which was mistaken for a ballistic launch. S-200 is absolutely hypersonic…

2019-10-10 14:22
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
And Arrow-3 is at the same price as a Patriot’s PAC-3 MSE missile. It opens the way for a new use: intercepting long-range SAMs with other SAMs, thus highly neglecting the impact of systems like S-400/500

2019-10-10 14:25
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Both Turkey and India paid $1.2BN+ per S-400 battery.

2019-10-10 14:42
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
With such pricing, many potential clients will think twice.
Oh, BTW, an EuroSAM SAMP/T battery of 48 Aster-30 missiles costs $191M w. direct Link-16 networking

2019-10-10 14:46
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
The new 500km ranged Aster is about to be fielded and the 1000km-range GS-1000 radar costs €96M and can provide targetting data to the whole network.

2019-10-10 14:57
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
And one or several Elta EL/M-2083 can also be added through Link-16 = $22M aerostat “AWACS”. Aster-30 is also the only known SAM to intercept targets at only 2m altitude.

2019-10-10 15:00
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Question : why getting bankrupt with S-400/500+Pantsir or Patriot/THAAD etc while SAMP/T is affordable and Aster has the best % of kill of any SAM on market 😉

2019-10-10 15:06