BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Russian Federation’s S-500 Prometheus is supposed to adopt a unique system after completing all necessary tests, which will pose a serious threat to the U.S.’ missile supremacy, a Chinese publication said this week. According to Chinese journalists from the publication Soho, as reported by the Sputnik News Agency, this system will play an important role in the geopolitical consensus in the future.

“The S-500 system has complex variations to intercept all types of air targets. It is able to find and destroy up to 10 targets faster than the ballistic missiles that fly at speeds of up to 7 km/sec. With these capabilities, the S-500 will greatly bypass the American Patriot Systems,” the Chinese publication claimed.

The advantages of the S-500 include its ability to intercept aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles as well as satellites orbiting it. According to experts, the latest Russian air defense systems has no serious competitors in the world.

According to the Soho article, “If Russian S-500 missile systems are deployed in the Middle East, this would be the biggest nightmare for the United States .”

“The emergence of the S-500 systems in the Russian military will further reinforce U.S.’ need to improve their own air defenses. Moscow will have an advantage over its opponents for many years to come,” the Sputnik News Agency’s Arabic-language version said in a new article.

The Russian military is scheduled to begin receiving these systems in 2020.

