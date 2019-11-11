BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – Russia’s new S-500 air defense system will be entering military service ‘soon’, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said, as reported by Kommersant.

“On time, they are completing the commissioning of a new system – the S-500 system,” Borisov told Interfax, as quoted by Kommersant.

In early October, the Russian publication Izvestia reported that the Russian military tested the S-500 system in Syria. The Russian Ministry of Defense later denied these claims in an October 2nd statement, adding that “there was no need” for further testing.

The Russian S-500 system, dubbed the ‘Prometheus’, is expected to be Moscow’s response the U.S.’ F-35 stealth fighter, which has already entered service.

According to Military Today, “the S-500 is a new long-range anti-aircraft and anti-ballistic missile system, that was recently developed in Russia. It can be seen as an advanced version of the S-400. Its development of this air defense system commenced in 2002. It was developed by Almaz-Antey company. This system is also referred as the Prometey (Prometheus) and Triumfator-M. Prototype testing was expected to begin in 2015. Production of the S-500 air defense system reportedly commenced in 2017. It is planned to be fielded in 2020. Russia plans to field ten battalions of S-500 missiles.”

“The S-500 is not an upgrade of the S-400, but rather a new design. It uses a lot of new technology and is superior to the S-400. It was designed to intercept ballistic missiles. It is planned to have a range of 500-600 km and hit targets at altitudes as high as 40 km. Some sources claim that this system is capable of tracking 5-20 ballistic targets and intercepting up to 5-10 ballistic targets simultaneously. It can defeat ballistic missiles travelling at a speed of 5-7 kilometers per second. It has been reported that this air defense system can also target low orbital satellites. It is planned that the S-500 will shield Moscow and the regions around it. It will replace the current A-135 anti-ballistic missile system. The S-500 missiles will be used only against the most important targets, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles, AWACS and jamming aircraft,” they added.

