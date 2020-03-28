BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The Russian military completed its tests for the S-500 Prometheus anti-aircraft missile system, the TASS News Agency reported.

According to the publication, the testing for the S-500 system went through the launcher, missile defense locator, the chassis for the combat control station, as well as transport units for the radar early warning system.

The S-500 “Prometheus” refers to the new generation of ground-to-air air defense systems in the Russian military’s arsenal.

The S-500 is a universal complex with a long-range, high-altitude interception system and increased missile defense potential. T

he system is capable of hitting not only ballistic, but also aerodynamic targets, as well as cruise missiles.

The S-500 will be ready for deliveries to the country’s armed forces this year.

