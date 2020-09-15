The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has decided to work on the Venera-D research mission to Venus without the United States, Executive Director for Science and Long-Term Programs Alexander Bloshenko said on Tuesday.
It was previously expected that Russian orbital and landing platforms, as well as a small US research station, would be launched to Venus as part of this mission.
“A decision has been made to implement the Venera-D mission, which involves landing and orbital platforms, as an independent national project without broad international cooperation,” Bloshenko said, as quoted by Roscosmos.
The Roscosmos official also expressed the belief that the detection of biomarkers in the atmosphere of Venus could not be considered as an “objective proof” of live on the planet.
“Credible scientific data on the issue can only be received through contact research of Venus’ surface and atmosphere,” Bloshenko explained.
Scientists from the UK Cardiff University and the US Massachusetts Institute of Technology have recently discovered presence of phosphine, which is on Earth produced by anertobic organisms, in the atmosphere of Venus. Presence of phosphine was suggested in 2019 as an indicator of life on other planets.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.