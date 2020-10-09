BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold consultations in Moscow on Friday, October 9th, regarding the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Kremlin press office said in a statement, “The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are invited to Moscow on October 9 to hold consultations on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with the mediation of the Russian Foreign Minister.”

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for an end to hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh for humanitarian reasons, in order to exchange bodies and prisoners.

A number of countries, including Russia and France, called on the parties to the conflict to show restraint.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also held a phone conversation last Sunday, during which they indicated the importance of making every possible effort to prevent an escalation in Karabakh.

On September 27, the military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan renewed, leading to several intense firefights across the Karabakh region.