Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad a happy New Year, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

“In his message of greetings to President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad, the Russian leader reaffirmed his commitment to further developing relations of friendship and cooperation with Syria and confirmed his constant support for the country’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity,” the statement reads.

“Vladimir Putin expressed hope that next year the final return of peace to Syria would become closer,” the Kremlin press service added.

Source: TASS

