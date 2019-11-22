BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that the Russian military operation in Syria was a serious test of the professionalism of his nation’s armed forces.

“The operation against terrorist gangs in Syria was a serious test of the professionalism of our armed forces,” Putin said during a session of the Russian Security Council on Friday.

He pointed out that this experience will be used to improve the Russian military for future service.

The Russian President announced a few days ago that after Russia began the fight against terrorism in Syria, 90% of the country’s territory has been liberated from terrorists.

“After Russia began implementing active measures to support the legitimate government in Damascus, about 90 percent of the territory was liberated from terrorists,” Putin said.

The president pointed out that these lands returned to the control of the Syrian government: “This is what we were aiming, we have succeeded in implementing it.”

