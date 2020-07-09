BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – In terms of technical development, Russia’s S-500 (Prometheus) air defense system is 15-20 years ahead of similar Western systems, Sputnik reported, citing Fox.

The site wrote that the Russian S-500 air defense system is capable of destroying satellites, supersonic missiles and other threats in the sky and space.

“In other words, the Prometheus system” that can destroy most targets”is 15-20 years ahead of its Western counterparts.”

In 2019, Chinese experts predicted that the S-500 would become one of the most advanced combat systems in Russia, and possibly even worldwide.

According to Sputnik, the system has a range of 600 km, which indicates that it can be used to protect against meteorites and other celestial bodies.

The commander of the Russian Air Force, Lieutenant General Sergey Soroviken, previously announced that the Russian S-500 air defense system is capable of destroying hypersonic weapons in near-Earth space.

Soroviken said that the characteristics of the S-500 air defense system allow the destruction of hypersonic weapons of all kinds, including in near space objects, in addition to the destruction of air and ballistic targets.

Soroviken added that the technical features make the S-500 system the first generation of anti-space defense systems.

The S-500 is a comprehensive complex to eliminate long-range and high-altitude targets while increasing the capabilities of missile defense.

The Air Force Commander indicated that a fully integrated space defense system would be deployed in Russia by 2024.

