The arrival of the latest S-350 anti-aircraft missile systems for Russia’s Aerospace Force and its Navy will boost the efficiency of the country’s defense against cruise missiles fourfold, according to the article posted on the website of the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Monday.
“Under the state armament program, the delivery of S-350 systems is planned shortly to military units of the Aerospace Force and the Navy, which will help raise the efficiency of repelling an enemy’s massive cruise missile attacks against the country’s vital defense facilities fourfold,” the article says.
The Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer, which has developed the S-350 air defense system, reported in December 2019 that it had delivered the system’s first set to the troops.
In early 2020, this system arrived for the anti-aircraft missile troops’ training center of the Aerospace Defense Military Academy named after Soviet Marshal Zhukov where work is underway to prepare training aids and train military specialists.
The S-350 ‘Vityaz’ surface-to-air missile system has been developed by the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer for battlefield air defense and is capable of striking targets within a maximum radius of 60 km and at a maximum altitude of 30 km.
The S-350 is designated to fight both aerodynamic and ballistic targets. An S-350 launcher carries 12 surface-to-air missiles.
Source: TASS
