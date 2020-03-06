BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The air defenses protecting the Hmeimim Airbase in the Latakia countryside destroyed two hostile targets as they approached the airspace surrounding the installation, a source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, at least two drones attempted to attack the eastern perimeter of Russia’s Hmeimim Airbase, resulting in a brief confrontation with their air defenses.

The source stressed that these targets that were shot down were drones sourced from the areas controlled by the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the foreigner-led Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).

He explained that the air defenses had succeeded in destroying two drones in the vicinity of the base, without recording any significant damage to the installation itself.

Tonight’s attempted assault on the Hmeimim Airbase marks the first time in 72 hours that the installation has come under a drone attack.

Advertisements