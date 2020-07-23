BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – The location of Russia’s “largest electronic intelligence base” in Syria has been discovered in the Homs Governorate, the publication, Avia.Pro, reported on Thursday.
“The Russian military, on the territory of the Syrian province of Homs, deployed an electronic reconnaissance station, which collects data on the location of any air defense systems deployed in Syria, military aircraft and communications complexes,” the Russian online publication said.
“The existence of such a complex of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Syria became known only now, which is likely due to the growing confrontation between Russia, Turkey and the United States on the territory of the Arab Republic.
Avia.Pro cited a photo from the Telegram channel, Reverse Side of the Medal, who showed Russian servicemen posing in front of a base showing antennas.
“In the background one can see the antennas of one of the Soviet, and now Russian, electronic intelligence systems. Judging by the number of antennas placed, we are talking about a whole RER complex, which probably allows you to control the situation throughout Syria. It is not known what specific systems are in question, however, experts also do not exclude that executive electronic reconnaissance stations, electronic countermeasures, etc. may be located here.”
They would add that it was previously believed that the main electronic intelligence base was near the Syrian capital, Damascus.
