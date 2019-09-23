Russia’s Kalibr cruise missile was finetuned after it had been used during the campaign in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in his interview with Moskovsky Komsomolets published on Sunday.

The minister noted that an instruction to finetune the Kalibr missile had been given by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Shoigu explained that earlier it “took so long to upload a flight mission for the Kalibr missile that a target could be missed.” “Today it takes much less to upload a flight mission for Kalibr,” the minister said.

In total, some 300 types of weapons have been finetuned given Russia’s experience in Syria and another 12 pieces, which had been earlier considered as promising, were taken out of production and service, Shoigu noted.

 

Source: TASS

Nestor Arapa
Deberían de probar mas armas, sobre todo en Kabani.

2019-09-24 02:13
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Kalibr is a pretty interesting asset, one of the things I'd easily buy from the Russians (with helicopters)

2019-09-23 23:43