Two surface to air missile regiments of Russia’s Eastern Military District will receive S-400 missile systems, while two surface to air missile battalions will be equipped with Buk-M1-2 missile systems by the end of the year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.
“By the end of the year, the district will receive over 500 units of new and modernized equipment. This will enable us to re-equip 14 divisions. Two surface to air missile regiments will receive the S-400 systems, while two surface to air missile battalions will receive the Buk-M1-2 systems,” Shoigu told the Defense Ministry.
The military and political situation remains tough in the area, therefore certain measures will be implemented to neutralize the emerging threats, the minister said. Shoigu announced that troops were being beefed up in the strategically important areas.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.