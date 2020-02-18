BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force appears to be leading the aerial assault over northwestern Syria on Tuesday, following the downing of two Syrian military choppers in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates last week.
According to reports from northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force has launched dozens of airstrikes over the Aleppo and Idlib governorates, targeting several areas along the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).
In particular, the Russian Air Force has concentrated most of their strikes in the Jisr Al-Shughour District, which is an important area near the Turkish border.
Jisr Al-Shughour is also under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), the latter being a predominately foreigner-led jihadist group that is currently engaged in battles against the Syrian Arab Army in northwestern Syria.
With the Syrian military already in control of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5), it appears their high command and their Russian counterparts are now focused on capturing the last areas along the Aleppo-Latakia Highway that are still controlled by the jihadists.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.