BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force appears to be leading the aerial assault over northwestern Syria on Tuesday, following the downing of two Syrian military choppers in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates last week.

According to reports from northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force has launched dozens of airstrikes over the Aleppo and Idlib governorates, targeting several areas along the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).

In particular, the Russian Air Force has concentrated most of their strikes in the Jisr Al-Shughour District, which is an important area near the Turkish border.

Jisr Al-Shughour is also under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), the latter being a predominately foreigner-led jihadist group that is currently engaged in battles against the Syrian Arab Army in northwestern Syria.

With the Syrian military already in control of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5), it appears their high command and their Russian counterparts are now focused on capturing the last areas along the Aleppo-Latakia Highway that are still controlled by the jihadists.

 

Go, Russia, and God bless you!

2020-02-18 19:10
Nope, Sukhoi blesses Russia.

2020-02-18 20:16
Nestor Arapa
Mala idea por el sur, la mejor estrategia sería hacia el norte para cortar suministros de guerra que ingresan desde Turquía, el objetivo debe ser la carretera M-45.

What would be necessary would be creating a serious salient from Aleppo to the Sarmada area, then rush from Barshnafah to Sarmada (about 75km) and in the other way while sweeping anything between this line and the border : this would block ALL supplies to the Idlib province thanks to the pincher movement. A blitzkrieg patter would be needed, and SAA has never done the blitzkrieg thing.

