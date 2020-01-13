The Northern Fleet missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov has passed through the Dardanelles and Bosporus Straits and entered the Mediterranean Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.
“During several days, the ship will continue operating under its long-distance deployment plan and demonstrating the St. Andrew [Russian naval flag] in the region. Currently, the cruiser is staying in the Aegean Sea,” the press office said in a statement.
Northern Fleet reinforcement for Russia’s Mediterranean naval task group: #ВМФ Project1155 #Сф NF 2nd AntiSubmarine Ship Division’s Udaloy class destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov, armed with SA-N-9 Gauntlet/Kinzhal & SS-N-14 Silex/Rastrub & torpedoes, transited Bosphorus towards Med pic.twitter.com/vZ68zsu9my
— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) January 13, 2020
In a few days, the warship’s crew will make a business call at a foreign port, the press office said, without specifying the port or the country of the visit.
The Northern Fleet missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov left the Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk on July 3 to take part in Russia’s main naval parade in St. Petersburg. After the parade, the crews of the cruiser and support vessels took part in the Russian Navy’s Ocean Shield-2019 large-scale drills.
Over the period of two months, the Northern Fleet’s sailors held a series of drills in the Mediterranean and visited Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus. In the Atlantic Ocean, the missile cruiser made business calls at the ports of Praia in the Republic of Cabo Verde and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.
In late November, the Northern Fleet sailors held their first joint drills with China and South Africa to provide for safe shipping and maritime economic activity.
In the first ten-day period of January 2020, the cruiser as a flagship took part in the joint drills of Russia’s Northern and Black Sea Fleets in the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised the naval exercise from the board of the missile cruiser.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.