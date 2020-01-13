The Northern Fleet missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov has passed through the Dardanelles and Bosporus Straits and entered the Mediterranean Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

“During several days, the ship will continue operating under its long-distance deployment plan and demonstrating the St. Andrew [Russian naval flag] in the region. Currently, the cruiser is staying in the Aegean Sea,” the press office said in a statement.

Northern Fleet reinforcement for Russia’s Mediterranean naval task group: #ВМФ Project1155 #Сф NF 2nd AntiSubmarine Ship Division’s Udaloy class destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov, armed with SA-N-9 Gauntlet/Kinzhal & SS-N-14 Silex/Rastrub & torpedoes, transited Bosphorus towards Med pic.twitter.com/vZ68zsu9my — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) January 13, 2020

In a few days, the warship’s crew will make a business call at a foreign port, the press office said, without specifying the port or the country of the visit.

The Northern Fleet missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov left the Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk on July 3 to take part in Russia’s main naval parade in St. Petersburg. After the parade, the crews of the cruiser and support vessels took part in the Russian Navy’s Ocean Shield-2019 large-scale drills.

Over the period of two months, the Northern Fleet’s sailors held a series of drills in the Mediterranean and visited Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus. In the Atlantic Ocean, the missile cruiser made business calls at the ports of Praia in the Republic of Cabo Verde and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

In late November, the Northern Fleet sailors held their first joint drills with China and South Africa to provide for safe shipping and maritime economic activity.

In the first ten-day period of January 2020, the cruiser as a flagship took part in the joint drills of Russia’s Northern and Black Sea Fleets in the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised the naval exercise from the board of the missile cruiser.

Source: TASS

