BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – A reporter in the press office of the Russian Northern Fleet said that the group of warships belonging to this fleet completed maintenance work, renewed its supplies, and left the port of Tartous in western Syria on Sunday.
He added, “A group of ships of the Northern Fleet led by Colonel Stanislav Varik left the Russian Maritime Logistics Center in the Syrian port of Tartous, heading to the Mediterranean Sea.”
The aforementioned Russian maritime group will spend some time in the waters of the Mediterranean, then head back to its main station.
The large anti-submarine ship “Admiral Kulakov” will complete its long sea voyage at the end of 2020.
It has been in the Mediterranean waters since the beginning of August. During this long voyage, this ship traveled about 22,000 nautical miles.
During it, it carried out several training exercises in the field of air defense and the search for enemy submarines. During the voyage, the marine group entered the ports of Algeria, Greece, Cyprus and Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.