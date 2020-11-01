BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – A reporter in the press office of the Russian Northern Fleet said that the group of warships belonging to this fleet completed maintenance work, renewed its supplies, and left the port of Tartous in western Syria on Sunday.

He added, “A group of ships of the Northern Fleet led by Colonel Stanislav Varik left the Russian Maritime Logistics Center in the Syrian port of Tartous, heading to the Mediterranean Sea.”

The aforementioned Russian maritime group will spend some time in the waters of the Mediterranean, then head back to its main station.

The large anti-submarine ship “Admiral Kulakov” will complete its long sea voyage at the end of 2020.

It has been in the Mediterranean waters since the beginning of August. During this long voyage, this ship traveled about 22,000 nautical miles.

During it, it carried out several training exercises in the field of air defense and the search for enemy submarines. During the voyage, the marine group entered the ports of Algeria, Greece, Cyprus and Syria.