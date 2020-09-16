BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Russian National Center for Defense Affairs announced that the “Admiral Essen” frigate began tracking the American destroyer “Franklin D. Roosevelt” in the waters of the Black Sea.

“The means and forces of the Black Sea Fleet began to follow the movements of the U.S. Navy destroyer, Franklin Roosevelt,” a statement by the Russian Center said on Tuesday.

The statement indicated that the American destroyer entered the waters of the Black Sea on Tuesday, September 15th, and that the Admiral Essen frigate was following it directly.

It was reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense repeatedly expressed its concern about the movement of foreign ships and aircraft, especially those of NATO countries, near the Russian borders.