BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Danish army announced that a Russian frigate had collided with a civilian ship in the strait between Denmark and Sweden.

The Danish army said in a tweet: “The civilian ship Ice Rose and a Russian frigate collided in the southern part of Oresund.”

They explained that a patrol ship of the Danish armed forces and a Swedish tugboat arrived at the scene of the accident, and Ice Rose is being monitored to ensure its safety.