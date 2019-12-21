BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 A.M.) – A Russian warship that is armed with cruise missiles was reportedly spotted on Saturday, transiting the Bosphorus Strait that links the Mediterranean and Black seas.
According to maritime observer, Yoruk Isik, the Russian warship, the Admiral Grigorovich, transited the Bosphorus Strait en route to the Port of Tartous in western Syria.
Redeployed to Tartus base after 232days: Armed with Kalibr SS-N-27 missiles, #ВМФ Project11356M Admiral Grigorovich class guided missile frigate #ЧФ Black Sea Fleet 30th Surface Ship Division’s Admiral Essen transited Bosphorus towards Med 06:30Z. My pix via @reuterspictures pic.twitter.com/De2rgj7YwD
— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) December 21, 2019
As pointed out by Isik, the Russian warship is armed with Kalibr SS-N-27 cruise missiles, which could provide support to the Syrian Armed Forces during their ongoing operation in the Idlib Governorate.
According to some reports on Saturday, the Russian Navy has already used some cruise missiles to target the jihadist positions in southern Idlib; however, this is yet to be confirmed by Russian Ministry of Defense.
