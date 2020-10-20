BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force carried out fresh airstrikes over the northwestern region of Syria on Tuesday, as their warplanes targeted the forces of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the Idlib Governorate.

According to a field report from the Idlib Governorate, the Russian Air Force heavily targeted the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, along with one of their military convoys that was attempting to reach the front-lines in Jabal Al-Zawiya.

The report said Russian reconnaissance planes scoped out the area and monitored the movements of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham before their warplanes carried out a devastating attack on the jihadist forces on Tuesday morning.

In particular, the Russian Air Force destroyed a convoy of vehicles, approximately 8-10, that were heading towards the front-lines in the Idlib Governorate.

This latest round of airstrikes by the Russian Air Force comes at the same time the Turkish military withdraws from four observation posts in the Idlib and Hama governorates that are currently besieged by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

A source from the Syrian military said the Turkish withdrawal from these observation posts came at the request of the Russian Armed Forces, who were previously negotiating with Ankara about handing over these points to the government.