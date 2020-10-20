BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force carried out fresh airstrikes over the northwestern region of Syria on Tuesday, as their warplanes targeted the forces of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the Idlib Governorate.
According to a field report from the Idlib Governorate, the Russian Air Force heavily targeted the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, along with one of their military convoys that was attempting to reach the front-lines in Jabal Al-Zawiya.
The report said Russian reconnaissance planes scoped out the area and monitored the movements of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham before their warplanes carried out a devastating attack on the jihadist forces on Tuesday morning.
In particular, the Russian Air Force destroyed a convoy of vehicles, approximately 8-10, that were heading towards the front-lines in the Idlib Governorate.
This latest round of airstrikes by the Russian Air Force comes at the same time the Turkish military withdraws from four observation posts in the Idlib and Hama governorates that are currently besieged by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
A source from the Syrian military said the Turkish withdrawal from these observation posts came at the request of the Russian Armed Forces, who were previously negotiating with Ankara about handing over these points to the government.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.