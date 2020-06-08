BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a powerful attack against the jihadist rebels of the Hurras Al-Deen group after the latter stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions along the Hama-Idlib administrative border on Monday.
According to a field source in northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force launched a number of strikes over the jihadist positions, inflicting heavy damage on their equipment and causing several casualties.
The source said the Russian warplanes targeted the jihadists in the town of Tanjara, while also expanding their strikes to areas near the Turkish border.
These strikes by the Russian Air Force were carried out in response to the Hurras Al-Deen group’s raid on the Syrian Army’s positions in the town of Tanjara earlier in the day.
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army has also sent reinforcements to this front to help restore security along the front-lines of the Al-Ghaab Plain region.
The Hurras Al-Deen group launched a similar attack last month, which resulted in the death of more than 30 Syrian Arab Army soldiers in the northern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain.
