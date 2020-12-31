BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces unleashed a massive barrage of airstrikes over the Badiya Al-Sham region of eastern Homs and western Deir Ezzor on Friday, hitting a number of sites belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.

According to a source in the Homs Governorate, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a large number of strikes between the Homs and Deir Ezzor governorate, targeting ISIS sites between the cities of Palmyra (Tadmur) and Deir Ezzor’s administrative capital.

The Russian airstrikes began before the Islamic State carried out an ambush on a passenger bus carrying members of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), but they later intensified, and more than doubled, after the terrorist attack that killed at least 20 soldiers and 8 civilians.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have been maintaining a close watch over the vast Syrian desert between the eastern and central regions of the country; however, due to the large number of mountains

With ISIS resurging in several parts of the country, including the eastern Hama countryside, the Syrian Arab Army has also been forced to move reinforcements to confront the terrorist group and its sleeper cells.

Most recently, the Islamic State has temporarily captured territories in eastern Hama, only to lose them later when the Syrian Arab Army’s reinforcements pour into the areas.

ISIS has increased its activities across the country in 2020, as they have been able to establish several cells in the central and eastern regions of the Syrian Arab Republic.