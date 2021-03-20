BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces continued their aerial campaign over central Syria on Saturday, as their warplanes unleashed a flurry of airstrikes over the Badiya Al-Sham region.

According to reports from the Homs Governorate, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched over 10 airstrikes in the Badiya Al-Sham region, targeting a number of sites belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.

The reports said the Russian Aerospace Forces primarily concentrated on the area between the town of Al-Sukhnah in Homs and the Al-Sa’an District of eastern Hama.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have recently intensified their airstrikes over central Syria, in conjunction with the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) combing operation against the Islamic State in the Badiya Al-Sham region.

Despite these airstrikes, however, the Islamic State has managed to continue their sabotage operations in the governorates of Homs, Hama, Al-Raqqa and Deir Ezzor.

ISIS has used the vast desert region and its plethora of caves to evade the Russian airstrikes and Syrian Arab Army troops attempting to eliminate their remnants.

