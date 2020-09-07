BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced on Sunday, that all Russian combat aircraft will be equipped with the latest bombing system, which has proven effective in Syria.

“We have developed a bomb-throwing system that is almost perfect, as it was developed, tested, and then tried in combat conditions, and we are currently equipping it with all our aircraft equipped with bomb-throwing systems,” Shoigu told Russia-24 TV.

The minister indicated that by combat experience he meant the performance of Russian warplanes in Syria.

The Russian Air Force has been active in Syria since they first entered the conflict in late September of 2015.

Since then, they have taken part in several major operations inside Syria, including the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) long battle against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.

Sources: RT, TASS