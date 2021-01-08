BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a powerful attack on the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorists that launched an offensive in the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate this evening.

According to reports from the Al-Salamiyah countryside, the Russian warplanes heavily bombarded the Islamic State’s positions in the Al-Rahjan area, inflicting significant damage to the terrorist group’s lines.

The reports said the Islamic State launched their assault on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions on Friday evening, as they stormed the latter’s posts in the Al-Rahjan area of the Al-Salamiyah District (Hama Governorate).

Heavy clashes are still ongoing between the Syrian Arab Army and Islamic State, despite the latter’s forces suffering a number of losses due to the Russian airstrikes.

Furthermore, a source from the Syrian Arab Army said reinforcements have moved into the area to help fend off the Islamic State forces, who have yet to withdraw from the area.

He would add that the Syrian Army has also suffered heavy casualties as a result of this battle, with several of the military personnel being transferred to local hospitals for treatment.

Tonight’s attack by the Islamic State marks the first time this year that they have launched an offensive of this size; they previously launched hit and run attacks before disappearing into the nearby desert.