BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force was seen conducting a number of strikes over the northeastern countryside of Latakia on Wednesday, as their warplanes struck the positions of the jihadist forces near the Turkish border.
According to reports from the Latakia Governorate, the Russian Air Force targeted the positions of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) at the key town of Kabani, which is considered the aforementioned jihadist group’s main stronghold in the Latakia Governorate.
The Russian Air Force’s attack coincided with the heavy artillery strikes that were carried out by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of northeastern Latakia.
In the past, the Syrian Arab Army has attempted to capture Kabani from the jihadist forces; however, due to the rough terrain and strong fortifications of TIP and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the area, they have been unable to make any significant gains.
The Syrian Army’s High Command has endeavored to capture Kabani since 2017, as its proximity to the key city of Jisr Al-Shughour and its high elevation makes it a top priority for Damascus in Latakia.
