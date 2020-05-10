BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force conducted several low-altitude flights over the Idlib Governorate last night, a military source in neighboring Hama told Al-Masdar News.
According to the source, the Russian warplanes stalked the jihadist forces along the southern and western countrysides of Idlib, as they conducted mock raids over the militant positions.
The source said the Russian Air Force’s mock raids were conducted in response to the jihadist attacks on the Latakia Governorate last night, which resulted in a failed attempt to strike the Hmeimim Airbase near the coastal city of Jableh.
On Saturday evening, the jihadist rebels of the “Rouse the Believers” operation room launched several Grad rockets into the Latakia Governorate.
This attack not only targeted the Hmeimim Airbase, but also several areas around the coastal governorate of Latakia.
No one was reportedly killed or wounded as a result of this jihadist attack; however, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) would later response by unleashing a barrage of missiles and artillery shells towards the jihadist positions.
Saturday’s attempted attack on the Hmeimim Airbase marked the first time since March that the jihadist rebels have targeted this imperative installation in Latakia.
3
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.