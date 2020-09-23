Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets scrambled to intercept two B-52N strategic bombers of the US Air Force over the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center told reporters on Wednesday.
According to the center, on Wednesday Russian radars detected two air targets over the neutral waters of the Black Sea. The aircraft were approaching Russia’s sovereign airspace.
“Two Su-27 fighter jets of the Southern Military District’s air defense units on duty were scrambled to identify the air targets and to prevent their unauthorized incursion into the Russian airspace. The crews of the Russian fighter aircraft identified the air targets as B-52N strategic bombers of the US Air Force and escorted them over the Black Sea,” the center said. -0—mil/
The National Defense Control Center pointed out that after the US aircraft had turned away from the Russian border, the Su-27 fighter jets returned to their home airbases.
“All the flights of the Russian fighter jets were conducted in strict compliance with international airspace rules. No violation of the state border of the Russian Federation was allowed,” the ministry added.
Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that US strategic bombers B-52H, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, entered Ukrainian airspace within the framework of security cooperation.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.