BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – A number of Russian aircraft were seen over the Idlib Governorate skies on Wednesday after a military patrol was disrupted by a group of militants earlier in the day.
Russian military aircraft, including their reconnaissance drones, conducted flights over the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), in areas where the militant forces have repeatedly gathered to block the Russian police from completing their scheduled patrols.
The Russian military did not conduct any airstrikes, but since Monday, they have increased their presence over the skies over the Idlib Governorate.
A source from the Syrian military told Al-Masdar News on Tuesday that the Russian Armed Forces conducted some reconnaissance flights this week to monitor the militant forces that were gathering in different parts of the governorate.
He would add that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is awaiting Russia’s green light to resume their field operations inside the Idlib Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.