BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – A number of Russian aircraft were seen over the Idlib Governorate skies on Wednesday after a military patrol was disrupted by a group of militants earlier in the day.

Russian military aircraft, including their reconnaissance drones, conducted flights over the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), in areas where the militant forces have repeatedly gathered to block the Russian police from completing their scheduled patrols.

The Russian military did not conduct any airstrikes, but since Monday, they have increased their presence over the skies over the Idlib Governorate.

A source from the Syrian military told Al-Masdar News on Tuesday that the Russian Armed Forces conducted some reconnaissance flights this week to monitor the militant forces that were gathering in different parts of the governorate.

He would add that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is awaiting Russia’s green light to resume their field operations inside the Idlib Governorate.

