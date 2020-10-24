BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces were busy on Saturday, as their warplanes heavily bombarded the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) positions in the central region of Syria.
According to a field report from the neighboring Homs Governorate, the Russian Air Force, backed by their Syrian counterparts, targeted the Islamic State’s hideouts and movements in eastern Hama and northeastern Homs, inflicting heavy losses in the terrorist group’s ranks.
In particular, the Russian and Syrian warplanes carried out airstrikes between the towns of Ithriya (Hama CS) and Jubb Al-Jarrah (Homs), which is a large stretch of desert terrain that was once contested by the terrorist group.
These Russian and Syrian airstrikes come just a day after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) retook the areas they temporarily lost to the Islamic State around the town of Ithriya in eastern Hama.
The Russian Air Force played an important role in helping the Syrian Army recover these lost areas, as they heavily bombarded the terrorist group during their brief occupation of this area.
