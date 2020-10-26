BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces unleashed a barrage of airstrikes on Monday over the northern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to field sources in the neighboring Latakia Governorate, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched several strikes on the Salqin countryside, which is where a suspected U.S.-led Coalition drone attack took place last week.

The Russian Aerospace Forces reportedly targeted the positions of a Turkish-backed militant group near a mountain range in the Salqin countryside.

The field sources added that Russian reconnaissance planes have recently increased their aerial activity over the Idlib and Aleppo governorates of northern Syria, with a high concentration of these flights taking place between the Jabal Al-Zawiya region and Jisr Al-Shughour District.

Over the weekend, the Russian military carried out a rare attack on the northern countryside of Aleppo, hitting the oil smuggling sites of the Turkish-backed militants near the border city of Jarabulus.

This attack on the Jarabulus countryside resulted in heavy damage to the oil smuggling sites of the Turkish-backed militants, as video footage after the missile strike showed the destruction of several oil tankers.