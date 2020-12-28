BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a series of heavy strikes over the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Monday, hitting a number of sites belonging to the foreigner-led Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).

Prior to the start of the Russian strikes, their reconnaissance planes were seen flying over the Al-Jabal Al-Akrad region of northeastern Latakia, as they monitored the jihadist forces moving around the Syrian-Turkish border.

According to a military report from the Latakia Governorate, the Russian Aerospace Forces unleashed a powerful attack on the Turkestan Islamic Party’s positions in the Kabani hills, inflicting heavy damage to the aforementioned jihadist group’s dens in this rugged area.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have recently intensified their attacks over the Jabal Al-Akrad region of northeastern Latakia, with a high concentration of these strikes targeting the Kabani hills and its surroundings.

Kabani is a strategic town that is under the control of the Turkestan Islamic Party. The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has attempted to capture this mountaintop town on several occasions in the past two years; however, all of they have been repelled each timie.

The town’s proximity to the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour (Idlib countryside) makes Kabani a high priority for the Syrian Army and their Russian allies.

Jisr Al-Shughour is strategically located along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) and the city itself is under the control of jihadist groups, who have turned into their primary base inside Syria.