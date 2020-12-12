BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces launched new airstrikes over the northwestern region of Syria on Saturday morning, as their warplanes targeted the jihadist stronghold of Kabani in northeastern Latakia.

According to reports from the field, the Russian warplanes bombed the positions of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in Kabani, along with a number of points in the nearby Al-Ghaab Plain.

The reports said the Russian Aerospace Forces also launched a few strikes in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, which is currently under the control of the jihadist rebels and their allies from the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian Aerospace Forces launch airstrikes from time-to-time in northwestern Syria, especially once their reconnaissance planes capture footage of jihadist movements in Latakia, Idlib and Aleppo.

Earlier this year, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out one of their most devastating attacks since entering the Syrian conflict, as their military aircraft bombed the training camp of the Turkish-backed Faylaq Al-Sham militant group in northern Idlib.

This aforementioned attack by the Russian Aerospace Forces resulted in the death of over 100 Turkish-backed militants and the destruction of the training camp.